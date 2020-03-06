Serbia will continue to source weapons from ‘friendly states’ despite US sanctions threat – minister

Serbia will continue to source weapons from “friendly states,” despite a looming threat of US sanctions in the event of further such deliveries from Russia, Serbian defense minister said on Friday. “Serbia is not a colony” and will decide for itself about “the strengthening and equipping of its armed forces,” Aleksandar Vulin said in a statement.

US officials have spoken openly about introducing sanctions against Serbia if Moscow sends more arms to the country. Belgrade has recently received a sophisticated anti-aircraft system from Russia, which has also provided fighter jets, attack helicopters and armored vehicles to the Balkan country, AP reported.

Vulin said the recent deliveries are for defensive purposes. He said there is no reason for sanctions from “any country which respects international law and Serbia’s right to independently decide” how to arm itself.

Serbia has pledged to stay out of NATO and refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.