Turkish forces ‘to react’ to any attack of Syrian Army in Idlib, Erdogan warns

Turkish Armed Forces in Syria’s Idlib would fight back any attack from the Syrian forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

“We would invariably stay vigilant for any attacks and violations,” Erdogan said, according to Yeni Safak.

Ankara’s main goal is “implementation of UN resolution 2254 and launch of political process and end of civil war in Syria,” TASS quoted the Turkish president as saying. He also noted that “the Turkish observation points would retain their status” and that any changes regarding them “are off the table.”

On Thursday, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed upon a ceasefire and a number of other measures, aimed at settling the situation in Syria’s Idlib province.