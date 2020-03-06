 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brussels to host new Syria donor event in late June, will invite Turkey & Russia

6 Mar, 2020 12:14
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson takes part in an international news conference on the future of Syria and the region, in Brussels, Belgium, April 5, 2017. © Reuters / Yves Herman

The European Union will host a Syria donor conference in Brussels on June 29-30 to raise funds for victims of the nine-year war and for surrounding countries, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The EU’s top diplomat said on Friday that “governments involved in the conflict will be invited,” referring to Turkey and Russia, Reuters reports. The conference will be the fourth annual donors’ event held by the EU and its partners.

At the third Brussels conference on ‘Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region’ hosted by the EU in March last year, the international community pledged $7 billion in funding to support humanitarian, stabilization and development activities in 2019 in Syria and the region, and a further $2.4 billion for 2020 and beyond.

International financial institutions and donors also announced $21 billion in loans for 2019 and beyond.

