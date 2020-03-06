 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU ‘won’t be threatened’ by Turkey, could give more money for migrants – top diplomat

6 Mar, 2020 10:50
Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission. © Reuters / Julien Warnand / Pool

European Union governments will consider on Friday whether to provide more money for migrants in Turkey, but will not accept that refugees are used as a bargaining tool, the EU's top diplomat said.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s external policy chief, is chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Croatian capital Zagreb.

“Turkey has a big burden… and we have to understand that. But at the same time, we cannot accept that migrants are being used as a source of pressure,” he said, referring to Ankara’s decision to open its border with Greece.

