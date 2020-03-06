Fresh clashes between migrants & police at Turkey-Greece border

Brief clashes broke out at Turkey’s border with Greece on Friday, where thousands of refugees have been encouraged to leave for the EU.

Greek police fired tear gas at migrants trying to break through the fence, who responded by throwing stones, AFP reported.

Makeshift camps for thousands of migrants have sprung up around the border since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week he would no longer stop them trying to leave the country.

On Friday, Greek officials accused Turkey of firing tear gas and smoke bombs at their border guards and providing cutters to migrants to break through fencing.