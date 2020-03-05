 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Epidemic can be contained’: WHO chief urges concerted approach against Covid-19 coronavirus

5 Mar, 2020 16:57
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

The epidemic of Covid-19 infection spreading around the world from China can be contained and controlled, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, urging a concerted response by all governments.

“We are calling on every country to act with speed, scale and clear-minded determination,” the WHO’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at the UN health agency’s Geneva headquarters.

Tedros voiced concern that “some countries have either not taken this seriously enough, or have decided there is nothing they can do,” Reuters reports. “This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops,” he added.

