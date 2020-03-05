Anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective, Czech president Zeman says

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Mar, 2020 15:21
Czech President Milos Zeman in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. © Reuters / Dan Kitwood / Pool

Czech President Milos Zeman has spoken in favor of removing anti-Russian sanctions, in an interview published on Thursday.

“I have always opposed not only anti-Russian sanctions, but also any sanctions [in general], because I consider them ineffective,” he told the Slovak newspaper Pravda.

The president drew a parallel with economic sanctions against Cuba. “The sanctions against tiny Cuba have been in effect for 50 years. Nothing has changed,” he said. “If tourists and business people, politicians and students visited Cuba, the situation in that country could be totally different now,” he added.

Sanctions, rather affect those who impose them, TASS quoted Zeman as saying. They run counter to social, political and economic progress, he noted.

