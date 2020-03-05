Anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective, Czech president Zeman says

Czech President Milos Zeman has spoken in favor of removing anti-Russian sanctions, in an interview published on Thursday.

“I have always opposed not only anti-Russian sanctions, but also any sanctions [in general], because I consider them ineffective,” he told the Slovak newspaper Pravda.

The president drew a parallel with economic sanctions against Cuba. “The sanctions against tiny Cuba have been in effect for 50 years. Nothing has changed,” he said. “If tourists and business people, politicians and students visited Cuba, the situation in that country could be totally different now,” he added.

Sanctions, rather affect those who impose them, TASS quoted Zeman as saying. They run counter to social, political and economic progress, he noted.