IDF troops banned from leaving Israel over coronavirus fears

No IDF soldiers will be able to leave Israel from noon on Friday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, IDF spokesman Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said on Thursday. The decision was made by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi in accordance with the Health Ministry’s guidelines and following an assessment with the military’s General Staff.

Kochavi decided to take a strict approach to reduce the number of soldiers with the virus in order to maintain operational readiness. Zilberman warned that one has to be careful “with spreading rumors.” Currently, between 500-600 soldiers are in quarantine, the Jerusalem Post quoted the spokesman as saying.

As of Thursday, 15 Israelis have reportedly been diagnosed with the virus and some 60,000-70,000 people are in quarantine.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday issued new instructions and warnings to both citizens and visitors to the country. People arriving from several European countries such as Germany, Austria and Italy must now be quarantined for 14 days.