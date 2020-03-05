 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
IDF troops banned from leaving Israel over coronavirus fears

5 Mar, 2020 13:45
No IDF soldiers will be able to leave Israel from noon on Friday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, IDF spokesman Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said on Thursday. The decision was made by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi in accordance with the Health Ministry’s guidelines and following an assessment with the military’s General Staff.

Kochavi decided to take a strict approach to reduce the number of soldiers with the virus in order to maintain operational readiness. Zilberman warned that one has to be careful “with spreading rumors.” Currently, between 500-600 soldiers are in quarantine, the Jerusalem Post quoted the spokesman as saying.

As of Thursday, 15 Israelis have reportedly been diagnosed with the virus and some 60,000-70,000 people are in quarantine.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday issued new instructions and warnings to both citizens and visitors to the country. People arriving from several European countries such as Germany, Austria and Italy must now be quarantined for 14 days.

