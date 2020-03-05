 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran closes schools & universities until March 20, reports 107 deaths, 3,513 infections from Covid-19

5 Mar, 2020 11:54
A taxi station in Tehran, Iran, March 5, 2020. © Reuters / WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Nazanin Tabatabaee

All schools and universities in Iran will be closed until the end of the country’s calendar year on March 20, Health Minister Saeed Namaki announced on state TV on Thursday.

So far, 3,513 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, according to the ministry’s spokesman Kianush Jahanpur. “In the last 24 hours the lab samples that have been confirmed include 591 infections from Covid-19,” he reported.

“Unfortunately 15 people died in the past day which brings the total of our dear countrymen who have passed away from Covid-19 to 107,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

