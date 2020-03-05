Iran closes schools & universities until March 20, reports 107 deaths, 3,513 infections from Covid-19

All schools and universities in Iran will be closed until the end of the country’s calendar year on March 20, Health Minister Saeed Namaki announced on state TV on Thursday.

So far, 3,513 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, according to the ministry’s spokesman Kianush Jahanpur. “In the last 24 hours the lab samples that have been confirmed include 591 infections from Covid-19,” he reported.

“Unfortunately 15 people died in the past day which brings the total of our dear countrymen who have passed away from Covid-19 to 107,” Reuters quoted him as saying.