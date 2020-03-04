 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine PM’s resignation accepted amid sweeping govt reshuffle

4 Mar, 2020 15:17
Oleksiy Honcharuk. © Reuters / Gleb Garanich

The parliament in Kiev voted on Wednesday to accept Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk’s resignation, as part of a sweeping government reshuffle.

Honcharuk, 35, became Ukraine’s youngest prime minister last year. He is to be replaced by Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

President Volodymir Zelensky said earlier he wanted to convey to international partners that his administration’s priorities remain unchanged, despite the government reshuffle.

Ukraine is committed to European integration, NATO membership and reforms, Zelensky told MPs at a special session of parliament discussing Honcharuk’s resignation and the departure of many senior ministers, Reuters reports.

