Ukraine PM’s resignation accepted amid sweeping govt reshuffle

The parliament in Kiev voted on Wednesday to accept Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk’s resignation, as part of a sweeping government reshuffle.

Honcharuk, 35, became Ukraine’s youngest prime minister last year. He is to be replaced by Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

President Volodymir Zelensky said earlier he wanted to convey to international partners that his administration’s priorities remain unchanged, despite the government reshuffle.

Ukraine is committed to European integration, NATO membership and reforms, Zelensky told MPs at a special session of parliament discussing Honcharuk’s resignation and the departure of many senior ministers, Reuters reports.