 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Joe Biden
HomeNewsline

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain rise to 85 – ministry

4 Mar, 2020 14:45
Get short URL
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain rise to 85 – ministry
Britain's PM Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the novel coronavirus, in London, March 3, 2020. © Reuters / Frank Augstein / Pool

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain rose to 85 on Wednesday in the biggest daily jump since it was first detected in the country, Health Ministry figures show. The number of confirmed cases was 51 on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would cut the number of days workers must wait before they qualify for the state minimum sick pay if they are isolating themselves because they may have coronavirus.

Johnson told parliament that emergency coronavirus legislation would include measures to allow the payment of statutory sick pay from the first day of absence instead of four days under current rules, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies