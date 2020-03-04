Confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain rise to 85 – ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain rose to 85 on Wednesday in the biggest daily jump since it was first detected in the country, Health Ministry figures show. The number of confirmed cases was 51 on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would cut the number of days workers must wait before they qualify for the state minimum sick pay if they are isolating themselves because they may have coronavirus.

Johnson told parliament that emergency coronavirus legislation would include measures to allow the payment of statutory sick pay from the first day of absence instead of four days under current rules, Reuters reported.