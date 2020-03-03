 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Washington willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syria’s Idlib – envoy

3 Mar, 2020 15:53
Get short URL
Washington willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syria’s Idlib – envoy
US special representative for Syria engagement and the special Envoy for the global coalition to defeat ISIS James Franklin Jeffrey, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary-General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg in Washington, US, November 14, 2019. © Reuters / Yara Nardi

The United States is willing to provide ammunition along with humanitarian assistance to Turkey in Syria’s Idlib region, the US special representative for the region, James Jeffrey, told reporters on Tuesday.

“Turkey is a NATO ally. Much of the military uses American equipment. We will make sure that equipment is ready and usable,” Jeffrey said in a statement.

Separately, the US ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, said at a briefing that Washington is examining Ankara’s request for air defense systems, Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies