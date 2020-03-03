Washington willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syria’s Idlib – envoy

The United States is willing to provide ammunition along with humanitarian assistance to Turkey in Syria’s Idlib region, the US special representative for the region, James Jeffrey, told reporters on Tuesday.

“Turkey is a NATO ally. Much of the military uses American equipment. We will make sure that equipment is ready and usable,” Jeffrey said in a statement.

Separately, the US ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, said at a briefing that Washington is examining Ankara’s request for air defense systems, Reuters reports.