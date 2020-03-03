 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
European Council chief urges Ankara to respect 2016 migrant deal

3 Mar, 2020 16:54
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in the village of Kastanies, near the Greek-Turkish border, March 3, 2020. © Reuters / Alexandros Avramidis

European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday called on Turkey to respect a 2016 deal with the European Union in which Ankara agreed to contain the flow of migrants to Europe in exchange for billions of euros in aid.

Michel also said that it was important for Europe to protect its border.

He was in Greece with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament head David Sassoli to tour the Greece-Turkey border, the scene of clashes between Greek soldiers and migrants in the last three days, Reuters said.

