European Council chief urges Ankara to respect 2016 migrant deal

European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday called on Turkey to respect a 2016 deal with the European Union in which Ankara agreed to contain the flow of migrants to Europe in exchange for billions of euros in aid.

Michel also said that it was important for Europe to protect its border.

He was in Greece with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament head David Sassoli to tour the Greece-Turkey border, the scene of clashes between Greek soldiers and migrants in the last three days, Reuters said.