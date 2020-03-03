 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Libya’s eastern govt opens embassy in Damascus, urges ‘united fight’ against Turkey-backed forces

3 Mar, 2020 13:45
Get short URL
Libya’s eastern govt opens embassy in Damascus, urges ‘united fight’ against Turkey-backed forces
The embassy of Libya's eastern-based government that has opened in Damascus, Syria, March 3, 2020. © Reuters / Yamam Al Shaar

Libya’s eastern-based government, linked to military commander Khalifa Haftar, opened an embassy in the Syrian capital on Tuesday and called for the two sides to unite in their common fight against Turkey-backed militant groups.

Syria has faced resistance from Turkish forces allied to rebels in its northeast. Libya has two governments, with the one based in its capital Tripoli recognized internationally. Eastern commander Haftar has launched an assault to capture Tripoli, and is fighting forces aligned with the government there, which are backed militarily by Turkey.

Libya’s diplomatic missions are generally aligned with the government based in Tripoli. However, diplomats in some foreign capitals have supported the rival government based in the east.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies