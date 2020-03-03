Libya’s eastern govt opens embassy in Damascus, urges ‘united fight’ against Turkey-backed forces

Libya’s eastern-based government, linked to military commander Khalifa Haftar, opened an embassy in the Syrian capital on Tuesday and called for the two sides to unite in their common fight against Turkey-backed militant groups.

Syria has faced resistance from Turkish forces allied to rebels in its northeast. Libya has two governments, with the one based in its capital Tripoli recognized internationally. Eastern commander Haftar has launched an assault to capture Tripoli, and is fighting forces aligned with the government there, which are backed militarily by Turkey.

Libya’s diplomatic missions are generally aligned with the government based in Tripoli. However, diplomats in some foreign capitals have supported the rival government based in the east.