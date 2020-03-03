N. Korea says its weapons test was ‘long-range artillery’

North Korean state media published pictures Tuesday of its leader Kim Jong-un supervising a “long-range artillery” drill, after Seoul said Pyongyang had launched two short-range ballistic missiles in its first weapons test for months.

The images in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper included pictures of multiple launch rocket systems, and several of a larger caliber rocket being fired from a launcher in a forest.

The South Korean military said two devices were fired eastwards over the sea from the Wonsan area on the North’s east coast and flew 240km (150 miles) at a maximum altitude of 35km, AFP reported. The North also appeared to be carrying on a firing drill that began Friday, it added.