N. Korea says its weapons test was ‘long-range artillery’

3 Mar, 2020 07:24
A drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in the image released on March 2, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. © Reuters / KCNA

North Korean state media published pictures Tuesday of its leader Kim Jong-un supervising a “long-range artillery” drill, after Seoul said Pyongyang had launched two short-range ballistic missiles in its first weapons test for months.

The images in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper included pictures of multiple launch rocket systems, and several of a larger caliber rocket being fired from a launcher in a forest.

The South Korean military said two devices were fired eastwards over the sea from the Wonsan area on the North’s east coast and flew 240km (150 miles) at a maximum altitude of 35km, AFP reported. The North also appeared to be carrying on a firing drill that began Friday, it added.

