Coronavirus death toll in US climbs to six

Health officials in Washington state confirmed four more deaths from a previously undiscovered COVID-19 novel coronavirus infection in Seattle and its northern suburbs, bringing the US total to six. All six patients who died were being treated at the Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Five were residents of King County, and another came from the nearby Snohomish County, north of Seattle. There have been a total of 14 reported coronavirus cases in King County, mostly among residents at the LifeCare Center nursing home in Kirkland. Four more cases were reported in Snohomish County. So far, the patients who died have mainly been elderly, or had underlying medical conditions.