 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Coronavirus death toll in US climbs to six

2 Mar, 2020 20:18
Get short URL
Coronavirus death toll in US climbs to six
©  REUTERS/David Ryder

Health officials in Washington state confirmed four more deaths from a previously undiscovered COVID-19 novel coronavirus infection in Seattle and its northern suburbs, bringing the US total to six. All six patients who died were being treated at the Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Five were residents of King County, and another came from the nearby Snohomish County, north of Seattle. There have been a total of 14 reported coronavirus cases in King County, mostly among residents at the LifeCare Center nursing home in Kirkland. Four more cases were reported in Snohomish County. So far, the patients who died have mainly been elderly, or had underlying medical conditions.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies