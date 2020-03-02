 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Mar, 2020 19:25
Iraq’s acting PM steps aside after designated successor quits
An Iraqi university student protests to express her rejection of the newly appointed PM of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, February 2, 2020. © Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani

The acting prime minister of Iraq said on Monday he was standing down from most of his duties and called for early elections.

Caretaker PM Adel Abdul Mahdi’s statement came one day after the man who had been designated to become premier, Mohammed Allawi, withdrew his candidacy. Allawi accused political parties of obstructing him.

The development deepened a power vacuum and further complicated Iraq’s faltering efforts to deal with mass unrest, a reawakening Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and a spreading coronavirus infection, Reuters said.

Demonstrators began protests on October 1, demanding the removal of all politicians, free elections, and an end to economic mismanagement. Nearly 500 people have been killed in the unrest, with both security forces and unidentified gunmen shooting people dead. Abdul Mahdi was pushed out by protests but had stayed on temporarily.

