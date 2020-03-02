3 killed, 11 injured in east Afghanistan blast as Taliban ‘resumes ops’ against Kabul forces

Three people were killed and 11 injured in a blast in east Afghanistan, AFP said on Monday, citing police. The report came as the Taliban said they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces.

“The reduction in violence… has ended now and our operations will continue as normal,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the news agency. “As per the [US-Taliban] agreement, our mujahideen will not attack foreign forces but our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces.”

The statement could end the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the Afghan insurgents and Washington.

The declaration also comes only a day after President Ashraf Ghani said he would continue the partial truce at least until talks between Afghan officials and the Taliban kick-off, supposedly on March 10. It ran for one week ahead of the signing of the historic accord in Doha on Saturday, and continued over the weekend.