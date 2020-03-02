EU says 2,100 cases of coronavirus confirmed across 18 member states

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said 2,100 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across 18 of the 27 EU countries, and 38 EU citizens have died because of the disease.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the EU’s disease prevention agency had raised its coronavirus risk assessment in the bloc to high, as the outbreak has spread to most EU states, Reuters reported on Monday.

The bloc is ready to deploy all possible measures to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the European economy, the EU’s Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

He added there should be a “coordinated fiscal response” from European countries. It “has to be very timely. You can’t take it too early, you can’t take it too late,” he said in Brussels.