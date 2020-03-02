 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Britain ‘won’t sell out its fishermen’ as part of trade deal with EU – trade secretary

2 Mar, 2020 07:51
Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street in London, February 14, 2020. © Reuters / Simon Dawson

The UK will not sell out its fishermen as part of a trade deal with the European Union, nor will it lower its food standards for a trade agreement with the US, British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron said last month that he will fight for French fishermen in post-Brexit trade negotiations, and that France will seek compensation if it does not get the same access to British waters as before, Reuters reported.

“In a trade deal with the US, we will not diminish our food safety standards and we will also not put the NHS (National Health Service) on the table,” Truss said. “If we don’t get the deal we want we will be prepared to walk away.”

