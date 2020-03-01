 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kremlin spokesman says Putin & Erdogan could hold talks on Idlib crisis next week

1 Mar, 2020 15:55
Kremlin spokesman says Putin & Erdogan could hold talks on Idlib crisis next week
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference following talks in Sochi, Russia, on October 22, 2019. ©  Sputnik / Alexey Druzhinin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could hold talks to defuse tensions over the Syria’s northwestern Idlib province as early as the coming week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, adding that Moscow hopes the negotiations will be held on March 5 or 6. The talks will not be easy, Peskov added. Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield against the Syrian Army on Sunday as tensions escalated following Damascus’ successful operation against militants in Idlib. Russia supports Syria in its quest to liberate its territories from extremists, though Moscow is also a close partner of Turkey, which supports some armed groups, calling them “moderates.” So far, the two leaders have confirmed they will focus on resolving the situation in Idlib during the talks.

