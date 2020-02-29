 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thugs break into homes of 3 Sputnik employees in Ankara, shout anti-Russian & nationalist slogans
HomeNewsline

Washington state declares emergency over coronavirus as CDC warns risk is ‘increasing’

29 Feb, 2020 21:30
Get short URL
Washington state declares emergency over coronavirus as CDC warns risk is ‘increasing’
Protective equipment and other items are seen at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, US, on February 29, 2020. ©  Reuters / David Ryder

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency after three new cases of COVID-19 and one death resulting from the coronavirus were confirmed there on Saturday. Inslee said that the time had come for “proactive measures”, adding that state officials have been preparing ever since the first US coronavirus case was confirmed in Snohomish County. The measure will also allow the authorities to use the National Guard if necessary.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have so far reported that the two new coronavirus cases were linked to a Life Care Center in Kirkland, a suburb of Seattle, adding that those infected were a patient and a health care worker. Both of them are alive. However, it is still unclear how exactly they were infected.

The CDC has also warned that the “risk to the public is increasing”, noting that it sees signs the coronavirus could spread within the community. The watchdog sees no evidence of a spread at the national level at this time.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies