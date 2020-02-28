 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Large blaze erupts near a Paris train station (PHOTO, VIDEO)
HomeNewsline

US sees ‘significant reduction’ in Afghan violence, prepares to sign historic deal with Taliban

28 Feb, 2020 16:37
Get short URL
US sees ‘significant reduction’ in Afghan violence, prepares to sign historic deal with Taliban
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington, February 25, 2020. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

The US has seen a significant reduction in violence in Afghanistan during the past six days, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday. The statement comes the day before Washington hopes to sign an American troops withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

“We have seen just these last six days a significant reduction in violence in Afghanistan,” Pompeo told lawmakers in Washington.

“We are watching closely to see if the Islamic Republic of Iran begins to take even more active measures… that undermine our efforts at peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” he said.

Pompeo’s remark suggested that if the drop in violence continues for a full week as intended, it will be possible to sign the pact as part of a wider effort to promote intra-Afghan reconciliation and to end the US’s longest war, Reuters said.

The US has roughly 13,000 service members stationed in Afghanistan.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies