 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Large blaze erupts near a Paris train station (PHOTO, VIDEO)
HomeNewsline

Turkey hopes opening frontier for migrants won’t hurt ties with West – official

28 Feb, 2020 14:50
Get short URL
Turkey hopes opening frontier for migrants won’t hurt ties with West – official
A group of migrants walk through the Turkish-Greek border in a village near the border city of Edirne, Turkey, February 28, 2020. © Reuters / Huseyin Aldemir

Ankara does not believe its decision to allow some of the millions of migrants it hosts to cross into Europe will have an impact on its ties with the West, Turkey’s communications director said on Friday.

In response to the escalating conflict and the killing of 33 of its troops on Thursday in Syria’s Idlib region, Ankara threw open its western land and sea borders to outgoing migrants.

Fahrettin Altun said that migrants were now Europe’s and the world’s problem too, Reuters reported.

The official also told reporters that Ankara had “no choice” but to ease border controls after not receiving enough support in hosting some 3.7 million Syrian refugees.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies