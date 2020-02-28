 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU won’t accept ‘artificial deadlines’ in talks with UK, France's Europe minister says

28 Feb, 2020 12:05
French President Emmanuel Macron and Junior Minister for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. © Reuters / Kenzo Tribouillard / Pool

French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday the European Union would not accept “artificial deadlines” in talks on a future relationship with Britain.

On Thursday, the British government said it would walk away from talks on a future relationship with the EU if there has not been “good progress” in the negotiations by June.

“We do not accept time pressure,” Montchalin told an audience at Chatham House in London, according to Reuters.

The EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday noted Britain’s negotiating mandate but said ahead of talks starting next week that the bloc would stick to the political declaration agreed last year.

