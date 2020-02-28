 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 34 as number of infected is 388 – Health Ministry

28 Feb, 2020 10:41
An Iranian woman wears protective gloves to prevent contracting coronavirus, as she walks in the street in Tehran, Iran, February 25, 2020. © Reuters / WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Nazanin Tabatabaee

Thirty-four people have died so far in Iran because of coronavirus infections, a Health Ministry spokesman said on Friday. The total number of people diagnosed with the disease is 388, he said in an announcement broadcast by state TV.

The death toll in Iran is by far the highest number outside China. The total number of infected people on Thursday stood at 245, including several senior officials.

The outbreak prompted authorities to call off Friday prayers in the capitals of 23 of Iran’s 31 provinces, including Tehran and the Shiite Muslim holy cities of Qom and Mashhad as well as some other infected areas, Reuters said.

