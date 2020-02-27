 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greek islanders strike for 2nd day over new migrant camps as govt sees ‘no alternative’

27 Feb, 2020 19:30
Locals take part in protest against overcrowded migrants camps on the island of Lesbos, in Mytilene, Greece, January 22, 2020. © Reuters / Elias Marcou

Residents of Greek islands went on strike for a second day on Thursday, stepping up protests against government plans for new migrant camps on five islands after violent clashes with police, Reuters said.

The Eastern Aegean Islands served as the gateway to the EU for more than one million people fleeing war in 2015-2016. Despite a sharp drop in arrivals since then, five islands are still struggling with overcrowded migrant centers.

Protesters planned rallies at central points on Lesbos, Chios and Samos, before a meeting between the government and local mayors.

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis was expected to meet regional governors at his office in Athens. However, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told Skai TV that “there is no alternative plan.”

