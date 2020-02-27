Greek islanders strike for 2nd day over new migrant camps as govt sees ‘no alternative’

Residents of Greek islands went on strike for a second day on Thursday, stepping up protests against government plans for new migrant camps on five islands after violent clashes with police, Reuters said.

The Eastern Aegean Islands served as the gateway to the EU for more than one million people fleeing war in 2015-2016. Despite a sharp drop in arrivals since then, five islands are still struggling with overcrowded migrant centers.

Protesters planned rallies at central points on Lesbos, Chios and Samos, before a meeting between the government and local mayors.

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis was expected to meet regional governors at his office in Athens. However, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told Skai TV that “there is no alternative plan.”