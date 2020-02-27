 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US grants sanctions waiver for humanitarian aid to Iran via Swiss channel

27 Feb, 2020 15:59
US special representative on Iran Brian Hook and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before departing from al-Bateen Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, September 19, 2019. © Reuters / Mandel Ngan / Pool

The United States on Thursday granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions with Iran’s sanctioned central bank. Washington says the move is in step with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian aid channel.

The newly created channel, which the US Treasury Department said became fully operational on Thursday as it granted the license, would allow for companies to send food, medicine and other critical supplies to Iran.

Last week, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said there was a lot of interest from food and drug companies in using the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement, which began trial operations last month with shipments of medicine, Reuters reported.

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif on February 3 thanked the Swiss government for its efforts, adding, however, that “this channel is not a sign of America’s goodwill at all.”

