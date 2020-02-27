 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iraq fails to form new govt as dissidents boycott parliament session

27 Feb, 2020 14:37
Get short URL
Iraq fails to form new govt as dissidents boycott parliament session
Newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi in Baghdad, February 1, 2020. © Reuters / Iraqi PM Media Office

Politicians in Iraq could not agree on a new government on Thursday, prolonging a deadlock and contributing to a failure to resolve mass unrest. Parliament adjourned a session that was to approve a cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi, because of a lack of a quorum after lawmakers who opposed his nominees boycotted the session.

Political infighting and alleged widespread corruption have crippled Iraq’s efforts to recover from two US invasions, sanctions and the war against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in 2017, Reuters said.

Iraq faces a mass protest movement, which broke out in October and brought down former PM Adel Abdul Mahdi two months later. His cabinet has stayed on in a caretaker capacity.

Government officials say Allawi’s cabinet selection was heavily influenced by Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. Sunni and Kurdish political groups who stood to lose portfolios in “a cabinet of independents” have reportedly opposed Allawi’s choices.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies