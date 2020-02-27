Iraq fails to form new govt as dissidents boycott parliament session

Politicians in Iraq could not agree on a new government on Thursday, prolonging a deadlock and contributing to a failure to resolve mass unrest. Parliament adjourned a session that was to approve a cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi, because of a lack of a quorum after lawmakers who opposed his nominees boycotted the session.

Political infighting and alleged widespread corruption have crippled Iraq’s efforts to recover from two US invasions, sanctions and the war against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in 2017, Reuters said.

Iraq faces a mass protest movement, which broke out in October and brought down former PM Adel Abdul Mahdi two months later. His cabinet has stayed on in a caretaker capacity.

Government officials say Allawi’s cabinet selection was heavily influenced by Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. Sunni and Kurdish political groups who stood to lose portfolios in “a cabinet of independents” have reportedly opposed Allawi’s choices.