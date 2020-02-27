Syrian troops repel all militant attacks on strategic Saraqib city in Idlib – military

Reports by some Turkish media outlets asserting that Syrian “moderate opposition” units have captured the city of Saraqib in Idlib province are out of sync with reality, TASS reported a military source as saying on Thursday.

“Militants’ attacks against the city of Saraqib have been successfully repelled by Syrian government troops. The city is fully controlled by the Syrian government,” the source said, adding that mine clearance and preparations for restoring civilian life are continuing there.

Saraqib, a strategically important city located to the southeast of the province’s center, Idlib, at the intersection of the Aleppo-Hama and the Aleppo-Latakia highways, was liberated by the Syrian Army on February 5.

Syrian troops liberated Kafr Weid, a city in the south of the Idlib governorate, and regained control over another 15 settlements in its outskirts over the past day, according to the military.