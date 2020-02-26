3 Russians from ‘Diamond Princess’ cruise ship test positive for coronavirus – official

Three Russian citizens on the ‘Diamond Princess’ cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus, the head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, Anna Popova, said on Wednesday.

“We have transported Russian citizens from Japan… All eight of them have been hospitalized and are under medical surveillance at hospitals for infectious diseases, including three that have tested positive for new coronavirus,” she told reporters.

“Members of their families have also been hospitalized and taken to Kazan,” she said. The diagnoses of the three Russians have been confirmed through various tests.

The cruise ship, with around 3,700 passengers and crewmembers on board, has been quarantined since February 5 after one passenger, a Chinese citizen, was confirmed to have been infected with the new coronavirus. A total of 691 people on board the cruise ship had contracted the virus and four people died, TASS reported.