Brazil confirms 1st case of new coronavirus in Latin America

Brazil on Wednesday confirmed the first case in Latin America of a fast-spreading new coronavirus, after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old man who'd recently visited Italy.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told journalists at a news conference that the government has already taken measures to tackle the epidemic prior to its arrival in Brazil, Reuters reports.

The official also said that the country’s authorities are tracking 20 suspected cases of the coronavirus.

The ministry first voiced its suspicions about a potential coronavirus case on Tuesday. The infected man’s test results were then sent for a repeat verification.