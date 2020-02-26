 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazil confirms 1st case of new coronavirus in Latin America

26 Feb, 2020 14:55
A soldier wears a protective suit before Brazilian citizens from China's coronavirus-struck Wuhan, arrive at the Air Force base of Anapolis, State of Goias, Brazil, February 9, 2020. © Reuters / Adriano Machado

Brazil on Wednesday confirmed the first case in Latin America of a fast-spreading new coronavirus, after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old man who'd recently visited Italy.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told journalists at a news conference that the government has already taken measures to tackle the epidemic prior to its arrival in Brazil, Reuters reports.

The official also said that the country’s authorities are tracking 20 suspected cases of the coronavirus.

The ministry first voiced its suspicions about a potential coronavirus case on Tuesday. The infected man’s test results were then sent for a repeat verification.

