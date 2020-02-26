 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU calls for coordinated member states’ response to coronavirus

26 Feb, 2020 13:29
Get short URL
EU calls for coordinated member states’ response to coronavirus
European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

European Union countries should coordinate their responses to the outbreak of the coronavirus to avoid diverging approaches, the EU’s Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Rome with the health minister of Italy, Kyriakides said countries should not give in to panic and the that the EU would produce a template for informing travelers on the virus.

Italy has seen a sharp increase in the number of infections with the virus causing flu-like symptoms.

“All member states need to inform us of their preparedness plans,” Reuters quoted Kyriakides as saying. “Diverging approaches across the EU should be avoided,” she said. The EU executive is ready to coordinate responses, according to the official.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies