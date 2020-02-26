 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russia receives UN proposal on strengthening cessation of hostilities in Libya – Moscow

26 Feb, 2020 09:12
Get short URL
Russia receives UN proposal on strengthening cessation of hostilities in Libya – Moscow
UN envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2020. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt / Pool

The UN envoy Ghassan Salame has handed over to Russia a draft agreement on the stabilization and strengthening of the cessation of hostilities in Libya, according to Moscow.

Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy FM Mikhail Bogdanov, however, added on Wednesday that Moscow did not see evidence that Libya’s warring factions were prepared to implement military and political decisions reached at a conference in Berlin on January 19, TASS reported.

It is important now that Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar and UN-backed PM Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj support the basic principles for resolving the crisis in military and political areas, which had been agreed in Berlin, Bogdanov said.

He also noted that the truce announced by the LNA and the Tripoli-based government on January 12 was generally being observed.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies