Russia receives UN proposal on strengthening cessation of hostilities in Libya – Moscow

The UN envoy Ghassan Salame has handed over to Russia a draft agreement on the stabilization and strengthening of the cessation of hostilities in Libya, according to Moscow.

Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy FM Mikhail Bogdanov, however, added on Wednesday that Moscow did not see evidence that Libya’s warring factions were prepared to implement military and political decisions reached at a conference in Berlin on January 19, TASS reported.

It is important now that Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar and UN-backed PM Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj support the basic principles for resolving the crisis in military and political areas, which had been agreed in Berlin, Bogdanov said.

He also noted that the truce announced by the LNA and the Tripoli-based government on January 12 was generally being observed.