Libya rivals meet for talks in Geneva, eastern forces say oil blockade is ‘popular decision’

Rival Libyan politicians met on Wednesday for UN-sponsored political talks in Geneva aimed at ending the latest round of fighting over the capital, Tripoli. The resumption of political negotiations, one of three ongoing UN-mediated diplomatic tracks, followed an agreement this week between military officials to formalize a shaky ceasefire around Tripoli, AP reported.

Eastern Libya’s foreign minister said that his government, parallel to the internationally recognized administration in Tripoli, could not force eastern tribesmen to lift an oil blockade that he said was a “popular decision,” according to Reuters.

“We cannot use our power to lift the blockade,” Abdulhadi Lahweej told reporters in Geneva, alleging that the Tripoli government was using oil revenues to pay for thousands of mercenaries he says have come from Syria to help them.

He also reiterated that his side, led by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, would not participate in political talks in Geneva, saying there was no agreement with the UN mission on the composition of their delegation.