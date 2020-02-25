US sanctions Chinese, Russian and Turkish firms, claiming they’re aiding Iran’s missile program

The US has announced another round of sanctions over Iran’s ballistic missile program, with 13 entities and individuals from China, Iraq, Russia, and Turkey being blacklisted.

Among those the State Department blamed of assisting Tehran in developing the missiles were three Chinese firms, a Chinese individual and a Turkish company. The Chinese citizen in question was also involved in supplying sensitive items to Pakistan, it added.

The statement didn’t reveal any details about the Russian and Iraqi entities to face sanctions, which restrict US government procurement, US government assistance and exports.

The State Department vowed to continue using “all available measures to prevent Iran from advancing its missile capabilities."

Tehran unveiled its new advanced ballistic missile earlier this month, saying that it was two times lighter than previous models and had an increased operation range of up to 500 km.