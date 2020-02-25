 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Merkel should remain chancellor ‘until end of term’ – party leadership

25 Feb, 2020 14:36
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in Berlin, February 11, 2020. © Reuters / Michele Tantussi

The leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party agrees that she should remain in office until her term ends in autumn 2021, Der Spiegel magazine reported the current leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) as saying on Tuesday.

“Regarding this legislative period, it’s a fact that the party chair and the chancellorship are in different hands,” said Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU). “There were no voices in the party’s committee and federal board on Monday that saw that differently,” she noted.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the expectation was that “we would govern in the current constellation” until the end of the legislative period. “So with Angela Merkel as chancellor,” she added.

