Cheshire schools shut down to ‘minimize risk of infection’ as UK students return from Italy ski trips

Two schools in Cheshire have shut down after students returned from mid-term ski trips in Italy, Sky News reported on Tuesday. One school has closed and another has shut its sixth form. The decision comes as authorities in Italy struggle to control an outbreak of COVID-19 there.

Richard Pollock, the head teacher of Cransley School in Northwich, said in a message to parents the closure would remain in place for the rest of the week in order to “completely minimize” the risk of infection. The current Public Health England advice is that the school should remain open to all other pupils.

A number of students and staff at the school had visited Bormio, northern Italy, last week, and had since been advised to self-isolate.

Brine Leas Academy in Nantwich tweeted that it had decided to postpone its sixth form classes “due to staff shortages.”