Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after 2 days of fighting

A ceasefire took hold on the Israel-Gaza border on Tuesday after two days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Reuters reported. The frontier fell quiet early on Tuesday, after a Palestinian official said Israel and Islamic Jihad had reached a “reciprocal and simultaneous ceasefire” mediated by Egypt and the UN.

Islamic Jihad had fired 80 rockets towards Israeli communities along the Gaza border since Sunday, according to an Israeli military spokeswoman. Israel reportedly attacked sites in Gaza and Syria that killed three members of the militant group.

No casualties were reported on the Israeli side of the frontier and many of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile system.

The violence came a week before an Israeli election in which PM Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term in office after two inconclusive votes.