‘Reduction in violence’ working in Afghanistan, Pompeo says

A partial truce in Afghanistan between the Taliban, American and Afghan forces is holding, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday. The statement came despite insurgent attacks and US strikes against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) targets. “So far the reduction in violence is working – imperfect, but it’s working,” he told reporters in Washington.

The planned week-long detente, which has lasted four days, doesn’t amount to a full ceasefire but the number of Taliban attacks has fallen dramatically, according to sources.

If the “reduction in violence” holds, the US and the Taliban are expected to sign a historic deal in Doha on Saturday that would see the Pentagon withdraw thousands of troops after more than 18 years of war, AFP reported.

Pompeo said the two sides were on the cusp of an “enormous political opportunity.”