Libya ceasefire talks ‘back on track’ in Geneva – UN

21 Feb, 2020 11:50
UN envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

The UN said on Friday ceasefire talks were back on track between the forces fighting over Libya’s capital. The statement comes  days after the internationally recognized government pulled out of the talks as its foes shelled Tripoli’s port.

However, there was no immediate comment from the Government of National Accord (GNA), which withdrew from the talks on Tuesday, Reuters said.

The rival, Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar was quoted by Russia's RIA Novosti a ceasefire would only be possible if Turkish and Syrian fighters stopped supporting the GNA. Turkey has backed the GNA to fend off the LNA, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Five military officers from both sides have been holding indirect talks meeting in separate rooms with the UN envoy Ghassan Salame shuttling between them but with no sign of any progress on the ground.

