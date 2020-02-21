Tunisia parliament to vote on new govt next week as moderate Islamist party backs lineup

Tunisia is set to hold a confidence vote on a new government on February 26, after more than four months of political wrangling since elections, according to a parliament statement.

The parliament announced a date for the vote on Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh’s government after the premier unveiled a revised cabinet lineup earlier this week.

An initial version of the list had been rejected by the Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha, which won the most seats in October’s legislative election but fell far short of a majority in the 217-seat assembly.

The party won seven portfolios in the new lineup and has given the green light to the cabinet, paving the way for a favorable vote in the assembly, AFP said.