 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Tunisia parliament to vote on new govt next week as moderate Islamist party backs lineup

21 Feb, 2020 07:24
Get short URL
Tunisia parliament to vote on new govt next week as moderate Islamist party backs lineup
Tunisian PM Elyes Fakhfakh. © Reuters / Zoubeir Souissi

Tunisia is set to hold a confidence vote on a new government on February 26, after more than four months of political wrangling since elections, according to a parliament statement.

The parliament announced a date for the vote on Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh’s government after the premier unveiled a revised cabinet lineup earlier this week.

An initial version of the list had been rejected by the Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha, which won the most seats in October’s legislative election but fell far short of a majority in the 217-seat assembly.

The party won seven portfolios in the new lineup and has given the green light to the cabinet, paving the way for a favorable vote in the assembly, AFP said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies