 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Netanyahu revives frozen plan for 3,000 new settler homes near E. Jerusalem

20 Feb, 2020 13:52
Get short URL
Netanyahu revives frozen plan for 3,000 new settler homes near E. Jerusalem
Israel's Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev talks to PM Benjamin Netanyahu as he speaks to supporters at a Likud party rally in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, February 18, 2020. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was reviving a plan for the construction of some 3,000 new settler homes near East Jerusalem. The project has been effectively frozen after international opposition.

Netanyahu has pledged to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and the area’s Jordan Valley as part of an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump last month, Reuters said. Palestinians have rejected Trump’s plan.

Israel’s Defense Minister called in January for Israel to establish sovereignty over nearly a third of the occupied West Bank, acting on Trump’s announcement of the peace plan.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies