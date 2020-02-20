 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italian govt wins confidence vote in Senate on wiretapping reform

20 Feb, 2020 15:10
The Madama Palace (Senate), in Rome, Italy. © Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane

The Italian government on Thursday won a confidence vote in the upper house of parliament on a decree that will make it easier for magistrates to use spy software in investigations into public sector corruption.

The vote comes at a time of high friction within the coalition, with the small centrist Italia Viva party sparring with its much bigger partners, the Democratic Party (PD) and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Reuters said.

Party discipline prevailed in the Senate vote, where PM Giuseppe Conte’s administration has a particularly slender majority, and the government won the motion by 156-118.

Confidence votes are often used in Italy to accelerate the passage of legislation. If the government loses a confidence vote it is obliged to resign. The coalition will almost certainly have to call a confidence vote on the same bill in the lower house before the end of the month, or else the legislation will expire.

