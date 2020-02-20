 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey’s guarantees in Libya depend on durable ceasefire – FM Cavusoglu

20 Feb, 2020 09:16
Turkey's FM Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) and Mohammed Siyala (R), FM in Libya's new UN-backed national unity government in Tripoli, Libya, May 30, 2016. © Reuters / Ismail Zitouny

Turkey’s guarantees in Libya are dependent on a truce between warring sides being upheld, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. He added that Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar “was violating” the ceasefire, Reuters reports.

Cavusoglu told state broadcaster TRT Haber that the “international system” had failed to stop clashes in Libya and that there was no determination. He said a political process in Libya could not move forward while Haftar’s attacks continue.

Ankara backs Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and has signed a military cooperation agreement to help it repel an offensive by Haftar’s forces in the country’s east.

World powers agreed at a summit last month to halt hostilities in Libya while a political process is underway.

