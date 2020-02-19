 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Erdogan slams EU plan to enforce Libya arms embargo

19 Feb, 2020 16:11
Get short URL
Erdogan slams EU plan to enforce Libya arms embargo
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets members of his ruling AK Party at the parliament in Ankara, February 19, 2020. © Reuters / Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Turkish Presidential Press Office

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday criticized the European Union’s decision to launch a maritime effort focused on enforcing the UN arms embargo around Libya, accusing the European states that have agreed to the operation of “interfering in the region.”

Erdogan also hailed a decision by Libya’s UN-supported government to withdraw from talks with rivals following an attack Tuesday on the sea port of the Libyan capital, Tripoli. The US called for the talks to be resumed “quickly.”

EU foreign ministers agreed earlier this week to end ‘Operation Sophia’, the bloc’s naval mission in the Mediterranean Sea, and launch a maritime effort focused more on implementing the UN arms embargo around Libya.

‘Operation Sophia’ was set up in 2015 as tens of thousands of migrants headed across the sea from North Africa to Europe. Its aim was to crack down on migrant smugglers, but also to enforce the 2011 arms embargo, which is routinely being flouted. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said several European countries had offered to take part in the new operation.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies