Russian Defense Minister Shoigu discusses Libya with east forces’ commander Haftar

19 Feb, 2020 11:29
Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar. © Reuters / Costas Baltas

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with the commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Libya.

They discussed matters and “stressed the importance of talks held on January 13 in Moscow for establishing ceasefire and launching the process of normalizing the situation in the country,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Shoigu and Haftar confirmed the need to fulfill the decisions made at the Berlin conference on Libya.

They also noted that there is no alternative to settling the domestic Libyan crisis by political means and confirmed commitment to Libya’s independence, unity and territorial integrity.

