UN tries to salvage Libya ceasefire talks as Tripoli-based govt announces pullout – report

19 Feb, 2020 13:16
Libya's internationally recognized PM Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj visits Tripoli port after an attack, February 19, 2020. © Reuters / Ismail Zitouny

The United Nations sought on Wednesday to salvage talks on a ceasefire for Libya, after the government based in Tripoli had said overnight that it was pulling out, to protest against the shelling of the port in the capital.

Talks began on Tuesday in Geneva between the internationally recognized government in Tripoli and its main rivals, the eastern-based Libya National Army (LNA) which has been trying to take the capital. Late on Tuesday, the government said it would suspend its participation after the LNA shelled Tripoli port.

UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame was trying to convince the Tripoli delegation to stay in Geneva and resume indirect talks, Reuters reported, citing a source. Another source confirmed that Salame was working to keep the talks from collapsing. The Geneva meetings have so far been held in different rooms, with Salame shuttling between the parties.

The LNA initially said its strikes on Tuesday had targeted a Turkish vessel bringing in weapons. It later said it had hit an arms depot.

