Houthi rebels block half of UN’s aid delivery programs for Yemen – officials

19 Feb, 2020 07:24
A worker pushes a wheel cart carrying food at a World Food Program food aid distribution center in Sanaa, Yemen, February 11, 2020. © Reuters / Khaled Abdullah

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have blocked half of the United Nations’ aid delivery programs in the war-torn country, AP reported Wednesday, citing aid officials and internal documents. The rebels are trying to force the agency to give them greater control over the massive humanitarian campaign, along with a cut of billions of dollars in foreign assistance, according to the report.

The rebel group has made granting access to areas under their control contingent on a flurry of conditions that aid agencies reject.

For months, the Houthis demanded a 2 percent cut from the entire aid budget be given to them, a condition the UN and donors turned down. Last week, the Houthis appeared to back off the 2 percent demand, but continue to press for other concessions, according to aid officials.

The Houthis’ obstruction has hindered several programs that feed the near-starving population and help those displaced by the nearly 5-year long civil war. “Over 2 million beneficiaries… are directly affected,” a senior UN official was quoted as saying.

