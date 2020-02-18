Libya’s GNA scraps peace talks after attack on ship ‘loaded with weapons’ at Tripoli port

The Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya has suspended UN-brokered ceasefire talks with the Libyan National Army after an LNA attack on a port in the capital on Tuesday.

“Today there was a renewed violation of the truce with the targeting of civilian facilities in the capital,” the GNA said in statement, adding “we hereby suspend our participation in the military talks that are taking place in Geneva until a firm stand is taken against the aggressor and their violations.”

The attack – which the LNA says targeted a Turkish vessel carrying weapons – came after renewed negotiations started up in Geneva earlier on Tuesday. Ankara confirmed the ship was fired upon but said it was not hit, however the GNA insists the Tripoli port is used solely for humanitarian purposes and that no Turkish ship was docked there.

Linked to a rival legislature based in Tobruk and led by General Khalifa Haftar, the LNA has taken control of most of Libya and has at times threatened to capture Tripoli from the GNA. Though Turkey sent troops and other military support to the country to back up the GNA last month, talks in Berlin resulted in a tentative ceasefire agreement soon after the deployment, bolstered by additional negotiations mediated by Moscow.